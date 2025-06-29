Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 7,500 Shares of Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,918 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.06% of Equifax worth $18,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in Equifax by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in Equifax by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC grew its position in Equifax by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Equifax by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Equifax by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $256.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $262.61 and its 200 day moving average is $253.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.63. Equifax, Inc. has a one year low of $199.98 and a one year high of $309.63.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 18.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Equifax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.90%.

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 22,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $5,686,477.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,395 shares in the company, valued at $36,539,980.95. The trade was a 13.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.10, for a total transaction of $518,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,176 shares in the company, valued at $16,887,101.60. This trade represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on EFX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Equifax from $277.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Equifax from $277.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Equifax from $288.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Bank of America lowered Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (down previously from $325.00) on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equifax presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.94.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

