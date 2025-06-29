Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 7,645 Shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 120,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,645 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $15,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Allegion by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 17,698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services raised its position in shares of Allegion by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 2,278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Allegion by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 37,648 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegion by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,557 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegion by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Allegion from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Allegion from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.33.

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $143.80 on Friday. Allegion PLC has a 12-month low of $113.27 and a 12-month high of $156.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.58 and a 200-day moving average of $132.93.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $941.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.53 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 44.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allegion PLC will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 28.65%.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

