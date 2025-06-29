Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 98,784 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 75.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,784 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Roku were worth $16,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Roku by 505.3% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,296,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,402,000 after buying an additional 1,082,548 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Roku by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,147,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,353,000 after purchasing an additional 56,820 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Roku by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 990,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,661,000 after purchasing an additional 34,898 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Roku by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 6,042 shares during the period. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the first quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,225. This represents a 80.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 7,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $538,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,750. The trade was a 39.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,227 shares of company stock valued at $4,994,244 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROKU shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.50 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Roku in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Roku from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Roku from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roku has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.93.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $86.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.09 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.12. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.33 and a twelve month high of $104.96.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Roku had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

