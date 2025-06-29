Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Stock Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 63.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 80,883 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.10% of Carlisle Companies worth $15,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 11.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,103 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 253.5% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Stock Down 0.6%

CSL stock opened at $374.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $311.41 and a twelve month high of $481.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $379.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $366.93.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.08. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $420.00 to $390.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $455.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $461.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.