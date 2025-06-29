Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 65.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,856 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 391,651 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.10% of PulteGroup worth $21,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PHM. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 349 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PHM shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on PulteGroup from $151.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on PulteGroup from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised PulteGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.69.

PHM opened at $105.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $88.07 and a one year high of $149.47.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. Analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.21%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

