Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Position in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 33.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 290,990 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 73,583 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $19,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $839,574,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in CVS Health by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 61,039,777 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,739,927,000 after buying an additional 12,819,148 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its stake in CVS Health by 2,998.1% during the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 11,385,950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $511,115,000 after buying an additional 11,018,438 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 70,105,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,147,054,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 19,610,579 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $880,319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (up from $76.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Barclays set a $79.00 target price on CVS Health and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on CVS Health from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

In other news, Director Guy P. Sansone acquired 1,570 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.70 per share, with a total value of $100,009.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at $764,845.90. This trade represents a 15.04% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS opened at $68.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.56. CVS Health Corporation has a 12 month low of $43.56 and a 12 month high of $72.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $94.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.07 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 1.39%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

