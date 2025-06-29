Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $14.52 Million Stock Holdings in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,802 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28,082 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.10% of Masco worth $14,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 5,050.0% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.0% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 8.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 7.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 702,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,857,000 after buying an additional 49,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 21,497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Masco from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Masco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Masco from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Masco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.63.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $64.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.75. Masco Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $86.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.35.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 1,320.76% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 33.88%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

