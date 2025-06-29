Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $14.91 Million Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 59.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,177 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.09% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $14,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 514.3% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 663.5% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $73.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.25. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.37 and a 1-year high of $130.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.02. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.64% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $758.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 694.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $117.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Articles

