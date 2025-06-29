Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $20.67 Million Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 53.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 288,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 327,098 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $20,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,493,426,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 11,664,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,050,000 after acquiring an additional 57,660 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,519,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $681,594,000 after acquiring an additional 165,683 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,522,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,050,000 after acquiring an additional 696,343 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,476,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,718,000 after buying an additional 2,246,555 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

NYSE:EQR opened at $67.31 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $59.41 and a 1 year high of $78.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.30 and a 200-day moving average of $69.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.90.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $760.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.43 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 33.11% and a return on equity of 8.93%. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be issued a $0.6925 dividend. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EQR shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $82.25 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.25.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

