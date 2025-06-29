Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $21.12 Million Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 118.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,245 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $21,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,521,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,419,878,000 after purchasing an additional 174,817 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Paychex by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,905,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,772,544,000 after purchasing an additional 166,155 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Paychex by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,044,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,408,458,000 after buying an additional 519,761 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,541,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,339,463,000 after buying an additional 126,962 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,807,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $674,115,000 after buying an additional 694,651 shares during the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAYX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Paychex from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup set a $158.00 target price on Paychex and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 target price on Paychex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Paychex from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.11.

Paychex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $143.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.40 and a 1-year high of $161.24.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 29.75%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 90.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,650 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.25, for a total value of $544,762.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,709,408.75. The trade was a 4.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

