Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Holdings in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 89.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,209 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Axis Capital were worth $15,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Axis Capital by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Axis Capital by 2.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Axis Capital by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Axis Capital by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,626,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in Axis Capital by 7.8% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axis Capital Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of AXS stock opened at $103.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.15. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $68.49 and a 12-month high of $107.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.83.

Axis Capital Announces Dividend

Axis Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.53. Axis Capital had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Axis Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 12th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axis Capital in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Axis Capital from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Axis Capital from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Axis Capital from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.75.

About Axis Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

