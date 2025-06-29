Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 295,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,663 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $20,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 196,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,777,190. This represents a 10.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $70.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.72 and a 52 week high of $86.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.99 and a 200 day moving average of $70.14.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 12.06%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.02%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Erste Group Bank lowered NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.55.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

