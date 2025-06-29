Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 91,892 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 85.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 199,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,892 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $15,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at $25,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 53.1% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total transaction of $261,713.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,152.32. This trade represents a 6.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 10,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $889,280.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,995 shares of company stock worth $10,493,320 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $96.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.40.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $90.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52-week low of $61.01 and a 52-week high of $90.86. The company has a market capitalization of $163.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.10 and its 200 day moving average is $80.38.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

