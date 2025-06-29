Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.11% of Quest Diagnostics worth $20,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 7.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at about $221,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at about $504,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 157.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 19.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DGX. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.73.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $177.73 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $136.30 and a 52-week high of $182.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.77 and a 200 day moving average of $167.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.49.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.06. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 7th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.46%.

In other news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $153,579.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,127.84. The trade was a 9.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 2,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $434,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,750. This represents a 19.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,620 shares of company stock worth $7,190,045 over the last 90 days. 8.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

