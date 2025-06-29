Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 3,633 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,633 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $19,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Bancreek Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,827,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,651,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Synopsys by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 15,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,435,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 11,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $615.00 target price (down from $653.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $660.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $540.00 target price on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.14.

In related news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 7,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.72, for a total transaction of $3,550,613.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,427,144.52. This represents a 32.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.93, for a total transaction of $5,204,832.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,589 shares in the company, valued at $32,782,750.77. This trade represents a 13.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,686 shares of company stock valued at $13,001,048. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys stock opened at $502.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 7.02 and a quick ratio of 6.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $479.33 and a 200-day moving average of $477.34. The company has a market cap of $77.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.11. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $365.74 and a one year high of $624.80.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 34.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

