Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 6,475 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,475 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $15,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,246,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,383,094,000 after purchasing an additional 516,941 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $938,647,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,136,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,229,000 after purchasing an additional 24,533 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,064,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,520,000 after purchasing an additional 104,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,875,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,107,000 after acquiring an additional 941,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXR stock opened at $145.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.45. Extra Space Storage Inc has a 1-year low of $121.03 and a 1-year high of $184.87.

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.35%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total transaction of $1,105,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,065.50. This trade represents a 44.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.29.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

