Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 70,956 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 322,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 70,956 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $18,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 48.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 190.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 171.3% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 131.7% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ManpowerGroup from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays upgraded ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

Shares of MAN stock opened at $40.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.49. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.99 and a 1 year high of $78.22.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.08). ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $698.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is presently 62.61%.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

