Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 443,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,619 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.42% of Etsy worth $20,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at $492,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at $604,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 218.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ETSY shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Etsy from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Etsy from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Etsy from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $40.00 price target on Etsy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Etsy from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.87.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 151,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $8,748,094.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,809 shares in the company, valued at $6,218,423.12. The trade was a 58.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $64,605.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,435,178.54. This represents a 4.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 205,418 shares of company stock worth $11,234,192. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $50.64 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.05 and a twelve month high of $66.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.80.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Etsy had a negative return on equity of 39.60% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $651.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Etsy’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

