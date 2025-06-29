Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 465,248 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,323 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Flex were worth $15,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 24,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Flex by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in Flex by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 35,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Flex by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 115,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Flex by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 24,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flex Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX opened at $49.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Flex Ltd. has a 12-month low of $25.11 and a 12-month high of $50.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Flex had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Flex’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Flex from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on Flex from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen cut Flex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on Flex from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Flex in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flex

In related news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 32,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $1,350,944.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 270,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,357,581.17. This trade represents a 10.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 120,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total value of $4,581,465.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,112,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,363,431.37. This represents a 9.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,135,941 shares of company stock worth $47,582,965 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Flex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

See Also

