SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Stock Holdings Increased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,041 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $3,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get SAP alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of SAP by 2,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 133.9% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in SAP during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the first quarter worth about $53,000.

SAP Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $301.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.13 billion, a PE ratio of 57.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.32. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $194.93 and a 1 year high of $311.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $293.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.73.

SAP Increases Dividend

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 16.33%. Analysts expect that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a $2.5423 dividend. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.39. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. SAP’s payout ratio is presently 35.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SAP. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group upgraded SAP to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on SAP

About SAP

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.