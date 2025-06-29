Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 1,735 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after buying an additional 14,584 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $17,999,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $279.06 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $223.65 and a 1 year high of $285.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

