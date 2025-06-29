Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 7,481 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 48.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 7,481 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $2,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $31,029,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $50,199,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 114,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,889,000 after purchasing an additional 38,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $423,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $129.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.43.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $205,200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,260,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,525,208.20. This trade represents a 31.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 1,190,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $142,573,261.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 82,171,884 shares in the company, valued at $9,844,191,703.20. This represents a 1.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,471,488 shares of company stock valued at $501,529,092. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $134.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.34. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.15 and a 12-month high of $170.40. The firm has a market cap of $119.81 billion, a PE ratio of 56.76, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

