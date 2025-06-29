Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 874 Shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,765 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 402,967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,081,000 after purchasing an additional 87,031 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 10,561 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 183,317 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,224,000 after acquiring an additional 7,618 shares during the period. Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter worth $977,000. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 72,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 17,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMB opened at $62.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.39 and its 200 day moving average is $57.64. Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.41 and a fifty-two week high of $63.18.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 21.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.95%.

Several analysts recently commented on WMB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Wolfe Research raised Williams Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

