Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 973,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,494,000 after buying an additional 114,855 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 685,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,339,000 after buying an additional 15,142 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 8,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.69.

Shares of CL opened at $88.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. The company has a market capitalization of $71.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.38. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 52-week low of $85.32 and a 52-week high of $109.30.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 461.04% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.76%.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 20th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

