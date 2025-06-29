Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 10,456 Shares of Element Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ESI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,456 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESI. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 11,702 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $395,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 610.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 30,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,155,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,396,000 after purchasing an additional 76,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ESI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Element Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial raised shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

NYSE:ESI opened at $22.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.23. Element Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $29.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.45.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $593.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Element Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

