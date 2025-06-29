Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 240 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,822 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 436.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YUM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.86.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Yum! Brands stock opened at $148.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.60. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.13 and a fifty-two week high of $163.30. The company has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.74.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.42% and a negative return on equity of 20.80%. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Scott Mezvinsky sold 268 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.97, for a total value of $39,119.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,177.35. The trade was a 13.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,063 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.57, for a total transaction of $1,028,160.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,893 shares in the company, valued at $22,984,484.01. This represents a 4.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,470 shares of company stock valued at $1,821,172 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Articles

