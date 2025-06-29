Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 2,643 Shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Allstate by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 186,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,012,000 after buying an additional 67,032 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Allstate by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 344,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,786 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,053,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Allstate by 5.5% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 57,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter valued at about $317,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL opened at $195.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.49. The company has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Allstate Corporation has a 1-year low of $157.50 and a 1-year high of $213.18.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.41 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Several research firms have commented on ALL. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $183.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Argus raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.20.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

