Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 392 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shum Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Public Storage by 1.7% during the first quarter. Shum Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in Public Storage by 2.1% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 24.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $297.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $287.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Public Storage from $354.00 to $351.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.64.

Public Storage Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $290.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $256.60 and a 52-week high of $369.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $298.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.71.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.06. Public Storage had a return on equity of 36.50% and a net margin of 41.74%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.7 EPS for the current year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th were paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 12th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 119.17%.

Public Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.