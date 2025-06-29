Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 535 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $898,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 11,816 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 9,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systelligence LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,706,000. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $137.42 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.85 and a fifty-two week high of $139.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

