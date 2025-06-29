Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 573 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CME. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter worth $32,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CME. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CME Group from $223.00 to $211.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $279.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Larry G. Gerdes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.10, for a total value of $528,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,207,729.10. This represents a 4.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.61, for a total transaction of $1,304,836.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,339,164.96. This represents a 35.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,680,610 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $274.76 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.17 and a 1 year high of $290.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $275.21 and its 200 day moving average is $256.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.45.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. CME Group had a net margin of 57.71% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.30%.

About CME Group



CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

