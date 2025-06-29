Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.89 Million Stock Position in Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 39,610,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,880,000 after purchasing an additional 7,053,066 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,803,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,068,654,000 after acquiring an additional 228,863 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,614,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $755,367,000 after acquiring an additional 230,105 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,812,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,948,000 after acquiring an additional 902,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $654,751,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.
Manulife Financial Trading Down 0.4%
MFC stock opened at $31.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.01. Manulife Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $33.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.47.
Manulife Financial Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a $0.3194 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.02%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 target price on Manulife Financial in a report on Monday, May 19th.
Manulife Financial Profile
Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.
