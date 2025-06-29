Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.13 Million Holdings in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,475 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI opened at $326.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $87.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.44. Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $262.03 and a 1-year high of $370.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.39. Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $65.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.44%.

CI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $379.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. TD Cowen raised shares of Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $388.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.39.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

