Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.25 Million Position in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,870 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GM. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 456.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,717 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 31,755 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,161 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 6,084.7% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 556,192 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,628,000 after purchasing an additional 547,199 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $2,664,000. Finally, Sims Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GM has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on General Motors from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on General Motors in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on General Motors from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on General Motors from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.35.

General Motors Stock Performance

GM opened at $49.69 on Friday. General Motors Company has a 12-month low of $38.96 and a 12-month high of $61.24. The stock has a market cap of $47.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.05 and a 200-day moving average of $48.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $44.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.64 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Motors Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.65%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Stories

