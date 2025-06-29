Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.84 Million Stock Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,955 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $2,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,856,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,626,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 44,878.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 259,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,340,000 after purchasing an additional 258,950 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,639,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 766,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $271,977,000 after purchasing an additional 107,115 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CW opened at $487.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $416.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $364.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a twelve month low of $258.85 and a twelve month high of $487.70.

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $805.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.32 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 13.38%. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CW shares. Wall Street Zen cut Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $444.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $432.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $331.00 to $309.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $357.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.00.

In related news, VP John C. Watts sold 450 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.36, for a total value of $202,212.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,228,376.24. The trade was a 8.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce D. Hoechner sold 1,900 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total value of $851,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,304. This represents a 29.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,130 shares of company stock valued at $2,726,412. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

