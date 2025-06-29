Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.88 Million Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 31.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,017 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $2,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 10,096 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2,056.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $891,000.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQI opened at $45.98 on Friday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.52 and a fifty-two week high of $47.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.50.

About Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

