Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,955 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $16.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.60. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $22.80.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 45.44% and a negative net margin of 7.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Matthew Shields sold 6,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $105,626.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,012.78. This represents a 38.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

