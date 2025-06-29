Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,169 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF were worth $3,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNDX. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $719,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,853,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 195.1% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 13,917 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 13,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 8,704 shares during the period. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 197.3% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 433,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,262,000 after purchasing an additional 287,611 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $24.45 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a twelve month low of $20.41 and a twelve month high of $25.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.70.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

