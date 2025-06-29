Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Invests $2.21 Million in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 46,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QLTA. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 217.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. bought a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,006,000. Finally, Petra Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 54,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $47.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.06 and its 200 day moving average is $47.07. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.81 and a 1 year high of $49.53.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.