Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,999,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,878,663,000 after buying an additional 182,150 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,010,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,014,648,000 after purchasing an additional 180,493 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,888,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $451,499,000 after purchasing an additional 93,226 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,860,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,895,000 after purchasing an additional 495,262 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $437,291,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 price objective on Arch Capital Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.63.

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $90.32 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $82.49 and a 52 week high of $116.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.53.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.05). Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total transaction of $1,194,545.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,979,328.98. This trade represents a 4.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 7,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $706,177.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 795,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,588,000.64. This represents a 0.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,976 shares of company stock valued at $10,531,038 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

