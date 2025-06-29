Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,547 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,282,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,640 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,544,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731,847 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,232,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,890,000 after acquiring an additional 766,782 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,483,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,524,000 after acquiring an additional 59,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,182,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,877,000 after acquiring an additional 47,346 shares in the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%

SHY opened at $82.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.34. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.29 and a 12-month high of $83.30. The firm has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.04.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2718 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.