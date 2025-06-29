Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 207,634 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,381 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 63.5% during the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,596 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 10,329 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 7.8% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,090 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $104,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 5.9% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 34,421 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 142.6% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,143 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 7,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on F shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.03.

Ford Motor Price Performance

F stock opened at $10.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.36 and a 200-day moving average of $9.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Ford Motor Company has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.50.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $40.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

About Ford Motor



Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More

