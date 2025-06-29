Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $2.64 Million Investment in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in URTH. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 258.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 742,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,423,000 after purchasing an additional 535,132 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 219.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 279,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,523,000 after acquiring an additional 192,199 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,715,000. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 264,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,173,000 after acquiring an additional 95,938 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 249,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,726,000 after acquiring an additional 51,701 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI World ETF stock opened at $168.59 on Friday. iShares MSCI World ETF has a twelve month low of $132.93 and a twelve month high of $169.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.96.

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

