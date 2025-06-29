Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,976 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 229.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 796,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,695,000 after buying an additional 555,065 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 282.9% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADI. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (down from $275.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Analog Devices to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $214.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.75.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $236.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.65 and a 1 year high of $247.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.90%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total transaction of $1,968,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,147,332.64. The trade was a 6.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.84, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,265,104.64. The trade was a 1.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,143,556 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

