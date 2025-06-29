Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 2,218 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Cencora by 4.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Cencora by 6.4% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Cencora by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 21,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cencora by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 82,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Cencora by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 321,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,319,000 after acquiring an additional 16,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

COR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cencora from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $274.00 to $337.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cencora from $314.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Cencora from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $288.00 price objective on Cencora in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cencora currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.91.

In other Cencora news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.81, for a total transaction of $4,108,507.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 315,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,027,442.53. This represents a 4.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.33, for a total transaction of $1,437,680.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,766,900.06. The trade was a 9.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,127 shares of company stock valued at $9,812,296. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $299.71 on Friday. Cencora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.65 and a fifty-two week high of $309.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $58.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.58.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by $0.35. Cencora had a return on equity of 344.71% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $75.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.80 EPS. Cencora’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.52%.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

