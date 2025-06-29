Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 2,303 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,015 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 30,632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 84,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,158,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,092 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after buying an additional 9,346 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PHM. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $151.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.69.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $105.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.99. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.07 and a fifty-two week high of $149.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 22.86%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.21%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

