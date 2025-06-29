Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 267 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITW. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 336.0% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of ITW stock opened at $248.09 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.66 and a 12 month high of $279.13. The stock has a market cap of $72.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.95.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 92.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 52.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ITW. Barclays dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $253.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $302.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Illinois Tool Works

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $241.16 per share, with a total value of $210,291.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,634,705.44. This represents a 0.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.