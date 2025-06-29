Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 267 Shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of KLA by 150.2% in the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank increased its position in shares of KLA by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Security National Bank now owns 5,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of KLA by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KLAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $790.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $830.00 target price on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $725.00 target price (down previously from $875.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on KLA from $870.00 to $868.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $815.39.

KLA stock opened at $889.87 on Friday. KLA Corporation has a one year low of $551.33 and a one year high of $914.83. The company has a market cap of $117.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $778.92 and a 200-day moving average of $724.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.33. KLA had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 112.97%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.26 EPS. KLA’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $1.90 dividend. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.63%.

KLA declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 10,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.30, for a total value of $7,381,006.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,803,042. This represents a 12.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.46, for a total transaction of $781,022.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,291,492.34. This represents a 3.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

