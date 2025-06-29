Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 300 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DSG Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,984,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Arista Networks by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 58,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after buying an additional 7,329 shares during the last quarter. Unified Investment Management bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $630,000. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 257.6% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 76,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,505,000 after buying an additional 55,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradyco Inc. bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $836,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 1,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total transaction of $102,187.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,305.20. This represents a 16.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $2,397,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 592,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,637,052. This represents a 4.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 161,690 shares of company stock valued at $14,525,085. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of ANET stock opened at $99.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $124.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.06, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.99 and its 200 day moving average is $95.58. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $133.58.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 40.72%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Arista Networks from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on Arista Networks

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.