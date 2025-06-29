Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 3,596 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 770.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 424,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,190,000 after purchasing an additional 375,356 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,658,000. Sequent Planning LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Sequent Planning LLC now owns 8,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter valued at about $862,000.

Shares of PFEB stock opened at $37.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $884.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.69 and a 200-day moving average of $36.50. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February has a 1-year low of $32.93 and a 1-year high of $37.99.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

