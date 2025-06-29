Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Security National Bank acquired a new position in Ferrari during the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Ferrari during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Italy raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 2,407,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,078,000 after acquiring an additional 67,651 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on RACE. Barclays raised Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ferrari from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ferrari from $525.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $526.25.

Ferrari Stock Up 2.9%

NYSE RACE opened at $491.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.04. Ferrari N.V. has a 1 year low of $391.54 and a 1 year high of $509.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $474.35 and its 200 day moving average is $453.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.06 billion, a PE ratio of 51.98, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. Ferrari had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 46.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ferrari N.V. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferrari Profile

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.